New mayor of Clitheroe takes up role during virtual ceremony held over Zoom
The new mayor of Clitheroe Simon O'Rourke took the chains of office in a virtual "Mayor Making" ceremony held over Zoom.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 12:30 pm
Clitheroe Town Council saw Simon appointed Mayor, while his wife, Donna, Mayoress. Jenni Schumann was elected as Deputy Mayor with John Carysforth as her consort.
A spokesman for Clitheroe Town Council said: "A different approach was taken from the usual parade around town with an informal socially walk to Clitheroe Market and the castle gates where the town crier Roland Hailwood introduced the new town mayor to the people of Clitheroe. He was well received by the market traders and shoppers who liked the more personal touch.
"Due to restrictions there could be no mayor-making parades nor any social gathering to celebrate the event."