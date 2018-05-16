New Mayor for Padiham

A popular Padiham politician has been made the town's new Mayor for the second time.

Coun. Andy Tatchell, also a former Mayor of Burnley in 2014/15, pointed to the progress of infrastructure projects made in Padiham in recent years, during his acceptance speech.

The long-standing politician, who is well known in the town, was installed as Mayor in a ceremony at the newly-refurbished Padiham Town Hall.

He said: "A lot of changes have taken place since I was last Mayor of Padiham in 2005. I would like to highlight the co-operation with partners in Padiham has changed and is progressing the town.

"For instance, in 2005 there was no Padiham Greenway, no Tesco supermarket, Perseverance Mill was a neglected site, no extra dog and litter bins bought by the council to make a leaner Padiham, and no pump tracks for youngsters.

"We also now have farmers' markets for residents and many of the events and facilities enjoyed today hadn’t been around in 2005. However, not all changes have been for the better, the Whit walks have been lost but on balance Padiham is progressing year on year."

The Mayor’s Charity, Padiham Community Fund, will concentrate on projects and groups aiding the under 16s and over 60s of the town this year. The Mayor asked groups to submit applications during the year as help is required.

Howard and Tricia Hudson were also accepted as Deputy Mayors.