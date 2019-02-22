Nelson Town Council will not increase its share of the Council Tax

Labour councillors on Nelson Town Council voted and approved a budget which included no increase in their share of the Council Tax for 2019/20.



Nelson Town Council continues to support key functions such as the Unity Wellbeing Centre on Vernon Street in Nelson, along with offering small grants to community organisations, town centre events, fllower baskets, christams lights decorations and allotments.

The town council also contributes to the maintenance of the parks in Nelson along with funding the CCTV monitoring.

Chairman of the town council Coun. Zafar Ali said: “Over the past 12 months we’ve been marking our ten-year anniversary as a town council. We’ve made huge strides as a council to deliver important fucntions for our residents. We were recently recognised by the National Association of Local Councils' star council guide for our work.

"The town council has engaged with thousands of local people and put on some very exciting and engaging events such as the food and drink festival and Lancashire Day which dragged in over a thousand visitors into the town.

"I am pleased to report that despite other town councils increasing their precepts significantly, Nelson Labour councillors voted to freeze our share for local people while continuing to deliver functions efficiently.”

Vice chairman of the town council Coun. Nazeem Hayat added: "It was very disappointing that not a single Conservative town councillor turned up for the budget setting meeting despite there being a number of important budget proposals to consider.

"The town council performs an important role in daily life in Nelson and we will continue to provide excellent local services to the people of Nelson."

The council is expecting the second edition of its newsletter to be delivered to residents in March. It also has an ongoing heritage lottery bid surrounding the heritage of the Unity Wellbeing Centre which will highlight the work of key individuals such as the suffragist Selina Cooper.