MP welcomes extra winter funding for NHS

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the government's extra £5.5m. funding for local authorities in Lancashire to ease winter pressures on the NHS.

Earlier this month, the Health and Social Care Secretary announced £240m. for the social care system over winter, giving councils a significant boost to prevent people from going into hospital unnecessarily and getting them home as soon as they are ready.

The money will pay for home care packages to help patients get out of hospital quicker, reablement packages to help patients carry out everyday tasks and regain mobility and confidence, and home adaptations.

Mr Stephenson said: “I am delighted that Lancashire is receiving £5,518,152 of funding to help social care services cope with winter pressures.

“This is part of our balanced approach to the economy - spending on key public services while keeping taxes down and getting debt falling.

“Social care packages allow people to leave hospital as soon as they are well enough, and ensure they can regain independence and confidence at home. This funding will allow Lancashire to meet the care needs of more local people this winter.”

The government hopes the funding will ease pressure on the health system, and follows the announcement of £145m. to improve emergency care within the NHS this winter.