MP vows more ministers will visit Burnley in the future after PM cancellation
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has said there will be more top political visits to Burnley after the disappointment over a cancelled visit from the Prime Minister today.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to visit Burnley Vaccination Centre today where he was set to meet volunteers and health workers at the site before speaking to members of the local media.
He was also set to call at the site of the planned Pioneer Place development.
However, a positive coronavirus test in his family meant the visit had to be cancelled at the last minute.
Tory MP Antony Higginbotham, who was due to welcome Mr Johnson to the town, said: "We’ve had a steady drumbeat of government ministers visiting our borough over the last two years and this week that would have included the PM thanking local vaccine staff and volunteers, and visiting the Pioneer Place site.
"Whilst that’s not now going ahead, as confirmed by Number 10, I look forward to welcoming more ministers to our borough in the weeks and months ahead, giving our area the focus it deserves."