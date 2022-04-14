MP must demand Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak's resignations, says Burnley Labour leader

Coun. Anwar said the Prime Minister and the Chancellor's actions were "indefensible" after the pair were issued with fixed penalty notices by the Metropolitan Police for breaking Covid lockdown rules in 2020.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined for Covid lockdown breaches

"At the time the story originally broke, the Burnley MP said 'I am just as angry as you are' but will wait for the findings of the report and anyone found to be breaking the rules would have to face the consequences,” said Coun Anwar. “I now ask Anthony Higginbotham MP to stand true to his word, put his head above the parapet and call for there to be consequences for those breaking the law."He should ask for the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to do the honourable thing and resign. They have apologised, but only because they have been caught out.”

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak both received fixed penalty notices after breaking Covid lockdown rules in 2020.

Coun. Anwar said Burnley residents were living under some of the county’s toughest restrictions, but still did the right thing, while Johnson and Sunak were attending parties.

“They were asking us to make huge sacrifices. Unable to see family members or attend funerals of loved ones, we did the right thing, and stepped up to protect our communities.