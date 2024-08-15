Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some 21 homeless children in Burnley are housed in temporary accommodation, according to council stats.

Burnley Council is currently supporting eight families with a total of 20 children living in houses used for temporary accommodation, while one family with one child resides in a B&B, according to figures from Burnley Council.

Paul Gatrell, Burnley Council’s Head of Housing and Development Control, said: “We know that homelessness has been increasing in Burnley, which is why we have increased resources within the team to deal with the additional demands. An area of concern was the increased requirement to provide temporary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In response, we took the decision to provide our own temporary accommodation to reduce costs and improve management control. We registered as a housing provider with the Regulator and set an ambitious target of acquiring 22 properties for temporary accommodation for homeless households. We now have 18 properties operational, with four more in the pipeline.”