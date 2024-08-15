More than 20 homeless children in Burnley housed in temporary accommodation
Burnley Council is currently supporting eight families with a total of 20 children living in houses used for temporary accommodation, while one family with one child resides in a B&B, according to figures from Burnley Council.
Paul Gatrell, Burnley Council’s Head of Housing and Development Control, said: “We know that homelessness has been increasing in Burnley, which is why we have increased resources within the team to deal with the additional demands. An area of concern was the increased requirement to provide temporary accommodation.
“In response, we took the decision to provide our own temporary accommodation to reduce costs and improve management control. We registered as a housing provider with the Regulator and set an ambitious target of acquiring 22 properties for temporary accommodation for homeless households. We now have 18 properties operational, with four more in the pipeline.”
