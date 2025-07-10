Organisers of events attracting thousands of people need more support to ensure they are both feasible and safe from terrorism, says Pendle Council's leader.

The Government has introduced Martyn’s Law to improve public safety by requiring venues, including outside spaces, to consider and prepare for the threat of terrorism. Such venues include community centres, sports grounds, town halls, schools, street markets, temporary events, places of worship, and civic offices.

Martyn’s Law, officially titled The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, received Royal Assent in April. It follows the campaigning of Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

Coun. David Whipp, a volunteer at The Big Switch On and Barnoldswick's Bands on the Square, says he backs the law change but calls on Pendle Council to support event organisers with the additional costs and efforts of complying with it. Organisers have two years to prepare before it becomes sanctionable, but Pendle Council notes that this timeframe will be reduced if the terror risk increases.

Huge crowds in Colne for the Blues Festival.

Coun. Whipp is concerned that the new legislation may be disproportionately challenging for volunteers, and that, without the additional help, it will no longer be viable to put on events like Colne's award-winning Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival.

"It looks like all of those are going to be affected by Martyn's Law and there will be a lot more effort needed and expense to put measures in place," he said.

"We all want to make sure events are safe and legal. These measures are very responsible and we do need to incorporate them into event planning."

However, he added: "I think the risk is some people might decide not to bother [putting on events]. It's a lot of effort to put them on and you really are pushing yourself. It might just push people a bit too far."

The Primet Hill Blues Posse at Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne.

Martyn’s Law requires venues with a capacity of 200 to 799 people to conduct basic terrorism risk assessments, identify protective measures, and implement plans to secure the premises during an incident.

Venues with a capacity of 800 or more must undertake rigorous risk assessments, monitor CCTV, and create detailed security and response plans.