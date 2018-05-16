Lib Dem leader under investigation following 'fat controller' jibe

The leader of Pendle’s Liberal Democrat group is being officially investigated over complaints he called a rival politician “the fat controller”.

Lord Tony Greaves, who represents Waterside ward, is under formal investigation for bullying after a complaint was made by Coun. Joe Cooney, the former leader of the Pendle Conservative group.

The investigation follows Coun. Greaves referring to Coun. Cooney as the “fat controller” at a meeting of the Council Executive on Thursday March 15th.

Coun. Cooney said: “I’m pleased this latest case of bullying by Coun. Greaves is being taken seriously.

“As I said when I stepped down as Conservative Group leader earlier this year, the bullying and intimidation councillors are subject to by Coun. Greaves has become completely unacceptable.

“I now hope council officers take the matter seriously and ensure this bullying and intimidation which has festered within Pendle Council for years is dealt with once and for all.

“Political disagreements are part and parcel of being a councillor but we can disagree with each other without the need for personal insults.

“Coun. Greaves’ conduct is simply unacceptable and Pendle Council must take a stand.”

Philip Mousdale, Pendle Council’s Corporate Director, confirmed the investigation to Leader Times Newspapers.

He said: “I have received a complaint from Councillor Cooney which is being investigated.”