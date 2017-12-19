Leader's Christmas message for Burnley

The leader of Burnley Borough Council has issued a Christmas message to people of the borough.

Coun. Mark Townsend reflected on sporting, educational and economic success stories in the town over the last 12 months.

The Labour leader said: “As it’s a time of goodwill, those among you who aren’t football fans will hopefully forgive me for celebrating the success of Burnley FC – when our football club is doing well the feelgood factor really does make a difference to the whole community.

“Away from Turf Moor things are continuing to look up for our borough as well. The UCLan complex is expanding, with the university seeing Burnley as a centre of enterprise and aspiration.

“It will mean more students coming to the town which, in turn, boost Burnley’s reputation and means extra income for local businesses.

“Next door to the UcLan/Burnley College campus the Vision Park, providing starter units for budding businesses and entrepreneurs, is almost completed, while the refurbishment of the town centre has finished – and bright, clean and modern it looks too, especially with the Christmas lights sparkling.

"I’d like to thank shoppers and businesses alike for their patience while the work went ahead. I hope you agree it’s been worth it. Both schemes are vital investments in the future of our borough.

"Staying with the town centre and the future, we’re looking forward to the arrival of high street giant Primark in 2018. The store will help bring in extra shoppers to the town and have knock-on benefits for other businesses.

"We’re very fortunate to have a series of award-winning parks in our borough, providing wonderful walks and activities for all ages, whatever the weather. Progress is continuing on the £1.2m. restoration of Thompson Park, bringing it back to its former glory, which is due for completion in the summer – well worth a visit to see how the work is taking shape.

“This is just a taste of what 2018 will bring us. We will continue to face the same challenges, particularly around shrinking resources, but we will face any challenges with confidence for a brighter future. Whatever 2018 holds I wish all the best to everyone.”