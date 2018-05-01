Lancashire local election candidates 2018 - Burnley

Election are set to take place on Thursday May 3, 2018 across 8 districts of Lancashire.

Here are the wards and candidates for Burnley.

Bank Hall

Afrasiab Anwar (Lab)

Martyn Hunt (Green)

Diane Sunter (Con)

Briercliffe

Sarah Hall (Green)

David Heginbotham (Con)

Alun Lewis (Lab)

Gordon Lishman (Lib Dem)

James Mellor (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party)

Brunshaw

Paul Campbell (Lab)

Janet Hall (Green)

Steven Smith (Independent)

Ellen Sunter (Con)

Cliviger with Worsthorne

Ceri Carmichael (Green)

Andy Devanney (Lab)

Ivor Emo (Con)

Coalclough with Deerplay

Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dem)

Bill Horrocks (Lab)

Tom Watson (Con)

Anne Whittles (Green)

Danehouse with Stoneyholme

Alex Hall (Green)

Shah Hussain (Lab)

Neil Kennedy (Lib Dem)

Sheldon Slater (Con)

Gannow

Kathryn Haworth (Lib Dem)

Neil Mottershead (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party)

Jai Redman (Green)

Christine Sollis (Lab)

Don Whittaker (Con)

Gawthorpe

Frank Cant (Lab)

Phillip Clarke (Con)

Lenny Johnson (UKIP)

Clare Long-Summers (Green)

Brendan Morris (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party)

Hapton with Park

Dave Alexander (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party)

Sandra Byrne (Lib Dem)

Tom Commis (UKIP)

Jean Cunningham (Lab)

Stephen Murphy (Green)

Ben Page (Con)

Lanehead

Crissie Harter (Green)

Shbana Khan (Lab)

Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem)

Narayana Picton (Con)

Queensgate

Nigel Baldwin (Green)

Sue Graham (Labour)

Naweed Manzur (Lib Dem)

Susan Nutter (Con)

Rosegrove with Lowerhouse

Barbara Baldwin (Green)

Ernest Calderbank (UKIP)

Bea Foster (Lab)

Lorraine Mehanna (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party)

Matthew Nuttal (Con)

Rosehill with Burnley Wood

Gail Barton (Lab)

Phil Chamberlain (Con)

Georgina Ormrod (Green)

Jeff Sumner (Lib Dem)

Trinity

Howard Baker (Lab)

Andy Fewings (Green)

Michael Paterson (Con)

Jan Weaver (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party)

Whittlefield with Ightenhill

Grace Donovan (Lab)

Dale Ferrier (Con)

Laura Fisk (Green)

Peter Gill (UKIP)

Ray Hogan (UK Veterans’ and People’s Party)

Peter McCann (Lib Dem)

Emma Payne (Burnley and Pendle Independent Party)