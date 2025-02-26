Lancashire County Council's new chief executive given the thumbs up by members

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 12:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The new chief executive of Lancashire County Council has been confirmed as Mark Wynn.

County councillors voted unanimously - and without debate - to approve his appointment at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old had been recommended for the role by the authority’s cross-party employment committee earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had been doing the job on a temporary basis since last August, following the departure of Angie Ridgwell after a six-and-a-half-year stint.

Mark Wynn, the new chief executive of Lancashire County CouncilMark Wynn, the new chief executive of Lancashire County Council
Mark Wynn, the new chief executive of Lancashire County Council

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service previously revealed, Mr. Wynn will continue to discharge his existing duty of chief finance officer - officially known as the ‘section 151 officer’ - but only until a new person is appointed to that role.

Ms. Ridgwell had fulfilled both positions for the first five years of her tenure.

Mr. Wynn joined the county council as executive director of resources in April 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alan Vincent, the deputy leader of the Conservative-run authority, told the meeting the new boss was “an excellent choice” for the top job, which comes with a salary of almost £237,000. Labour’s deputy opposition group leader Jennifer Mein also welcomed Mr. Wynn to his post.

The chief executive received a round of applause as he took his seat at the top table in the chamber ahead of the annual budget meeting.

Speaking following the recommendation of the employment committee, Mark Wynn said: “I have always been passionate about local government and improving outcomes for both residents and businesses – and it is important to me that we deliver high quality services while also looking to innovate and improve what we do.

“It is no secret that this is a demanding time for local government as a whole with many challenges ahead, but I am pleased to say that the council is in an extremely good position to deliver its ambitious vision for the future detailed in our newly launched council plan.”

Related topics:Lancashire County CouncilLocal Democracy Reporting ServiceLabour

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice