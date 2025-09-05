County councillors have backed plans to upgrade transport across Burnley and Pendle to make travelling easier and boost access to jobs.

At a Cabinet meeting yesterday, councillors discussed details of a number of transport related capital grants totalling £32,263,755 from the Department of Transport and Active Travel England for 2025/26.

Funding from central government has also been confirmed for the Levelling Up East Lancashire programme.

This funding has been awarded to the county council after submitting a detailed business case to the Government. A total of £49.6m. has been confirmed from the Government, with an additional £5m. from Lancashire County Council.

County Coun. Brian Moore, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth, said: “We remain firmly committed to improving transport and infrastructure across the county.

"Through strategic investment, targeted funding, and collaborative planning, we’re working to create safer roads, better connectivity, and more sustainable travel options that meet the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

"We’re pleased that people in East Lancashire will directly benefit from this funding coming into the county.

“These improvements are designed to deliver long-term benefits for local people. Through this project, we want to increase people’s civic pride in their local area, as well as making these nicer places to live, work and visit.”

Contractors are expected to start on site around late October, with the projects set to be completed by around November 2026.

The county council is working with Pendle Borough Council to make Nelson more accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and all traffic. The Accessible Nelson project will improve traffic flow into and through the town and introduce better walking and cycling opportunities.