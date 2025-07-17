Lancashire County Council to debate flag-flying policy

Lancashire county councillors will be asked on Thursday to rethink the process for determining which flags should fly over council buildings.

A cabinet member from the ruling Reform UK group wants to see national, county, royal and military flags prioritised over “individual political causes”.

County Cllr Joshua Roberts – who holds the rural affairs, environment and communities portfolio – will bring forward a notice of motion to a meeting of the full council that seeks a review of the flag-flying arrangements for buildings including County Hall in Preston.

Several Reform-run local authorities have moved to limit the type of flags that can be raised over their premises since the party’s victories in May’s local elections – characterised in some quarters as a ban on ‘woke’ symbolism.

In Lancashire, County Cllr Roberts will ask members to back the statement that: “This council believes we should be proud to fly the flags of our nation and of Lancashire – and [that] individual political causes should not take precedence over our shared identity.

“This council therefore resolves to ask Cabinet to review the council’s approach and policy to flying flags over council property in line with this principle and to ensure the priority of that only the Union Flag, the Flag of England, the Lancashire Flag, royal flags, and military flags and ensigns.”

The debate will take place as part of the County Hall meeting, which begins at 1pm.