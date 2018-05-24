Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver bailed again in police probe

The bail for Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver as been extended.

Coun Driver was originally arrested in May last year – along with three other men – on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.

The arrests relate to a criminal investigation linked to One Connect Limited – the now defunct partnership between LCC and telecom giants BT.

Yesterday Coun Driver, along with former County Hall chief executive Phil Halsall, David McElhinney, the chief executive of the now defunct One Connect and another former LCC chief executive Ged Fitzgerald, who has resigned from his role as chief executive of Liverpool Council, all had their bail extended until August 22.

Last month, a court judgment revealed police claims of intimidating behaviour from Coun Geoff Driver.

The documents alleged that Coun Driver was involved in a “deliberate and concerted campaign” to intimidate a key witness in a corruption probe, according to police documents to seek authorisation for his arrest.

Warrants granted at Preston Crown Court on May 19 last year by Judge Robert Altham, authorised police to search the four men’s homes for “any electronic storage devices”.

All four men deny any wrongdoing and have not been charged.