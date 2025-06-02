Lancashire businesses push for a say in council scrappage plan

15 to...how many? Lancashire's councils are set to be slashed in number | various

The voice of businesses must be heard as part of the process of reshaping the future of local government in Lancashire, a group representing their interests has said.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council map in the county is set to be radically redrawn - with all 15 existing local authorities to be abolished and replaced with a handful of new ones.

The government-ordered shake-up has proved politically controversial in Lancashire, with senior council figures and MPs all keen to see their particular visions implemented - and resultant wrangles over which areas should merge in order to create the new streamlined system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the new Reform UK leader of Lancashire County Council, Stephen Atkinson, wants to stage a local referendum before any changes are made - and has made it clear that he wants to see the status quo maintained. His new position at County Hall - having previously been the Tory leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council for the past six years - is likely to give him significant sway in the discussions.

15 to...how many? Lancashire's councils are set to be slashed in number | various

However, amidst the political wrangling, the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce says local government reorganisation will have a major impact on its 1,600 Lancashire business members - and wants them to have their say.

To that end it is staging a breakfast event later this month, to which politicians from across the spectrum have been invited to discuss the various options - which theoretically, range from the creation of anything between one and five new standalone councils.

The Chamber’s chief executive, Babs Murphy, said: “There is a lack of clarity around what Lancashire’s future governance might look like - but what is clear is that the decisions made now will impact our businesses for decades to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event gives our members a seat at the table and an opportunity to shape the conversation. It’s more important than ever, particularly in light of the new political leadership at the county level.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the politicians so far signed up to take part in the event - at the Samlesbury Hotel on 12th June - are:

***Cllr Phil Riley (Blackburn with Darwen Council leader)

***Cllr Caroline Jackson (Lancaster City Council leader)

***Cllr Valerie Wise (Preston City Council, cabinet member for city centre regeneration)

***Cllr Neal Brookes (Blackpool Council deputy council leader)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***Cllr Jacky Alty (South Ribble Borough Council, cabinet member for customer services and digital)

In answer to a government call for Lancashire to set out an “interim plan” for its new-look councils - which would likely come into operation in 2028 - the county’s 15 leaders signed a letter back in March which left all options on the table. They did so precisely because - and openly acknowledging - that there was no agreement amongst their number on any single configuration.

Some individual preferences have emerged, with Preston City Council eyeing a merger with Lancaster and Ribble Valley, and South Ribble and Chorley councils keen for a tie-up with each other and neighbouring West Lancashire. Meanwhile, Burnley has said it does not want to be joined together with Blackburn.

All of those scenarios would require a four or, in the case of Burnley's demand, a five-council set-up across the county, but the government has said it would prefer any new councils to cover populations of at least 500,000 people - which would mean a maximum of three could be formed in Lancashire. However, ministers have pledged to be flexible on that front in order to ensure any new arrangements make geographical sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for final suggestions from the county - with the aim being for the area to coalesce around just one - is 28th November.

Paul Fox, chief executive of construction materials specialists Fox Group - which is supporting the Chamber’s event - said there was more to consider from a business perspective than just raw numbers.

“These changes won’t just affect policy—they’ll shape the way we operate. Whether it’s the speed of planning applications, the delivery of transport improvements or the availability of skilled workers, the outcome of this reorganisation will have lasting consequences,” he said.

Meanwhile, law firm Brabners, which is also a partner in arranging the breakfast meeting, was keen to stress how the shake-up will tie in with moves to deepen Lancashire’s embryonic devolution arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its chief executive, Robert White, said: “Delivered correctly, it provides the framework to unlock greater place-making investment in areas such as infrastructure, housing, transport and energy which are key to driving prosperous growth.

“However, to maximise devolution’s benefits, it requires meaningful collaboration between all stakeholders - both within Lancashire and with its neighbouring regions.

“The county’s decision-makers must work with the business community as well as with other local and central government leaders to co-create a structure which provides the best opportunity to align investment with economic priorities and skills to allow geographic clusters to thrive”

To book a place at the event, visit: lancschamber.co.uk/event/the-future-of-lancashire-local-government-reorganisation/ or e-mail [email protected]