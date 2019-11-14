Labour launches re-election campaign in Burnley on a promise to bring investment to the North

Burnley Labour launched its re-election campaign for Julie Cooper at Turf Moor with a promise to complete regeneration projects they say were abandoned by the Tories and Lib Dems.

In attendance was Peter Pike, the Labour MP for Burnley and Padiham between 1983 and 2005, who endorsed Julie’s campaign.

Mrs Cooper said: “It is a pleasure to be standing for re-election in Burnley and Padiham. The Labour Party has promised to bring investment to towns and cities in the North which has been sorely lacking from nine years of Conservative and Lib Dem governments.

“With that funding we would be able to complete the regeneration projects that were abandoned by the Conservatives and Lib Dems since 2010 to provide affordable, high quality, safe housing for all the residents of this town.

“We would invest in the police to reverse years of decline and give them the resources that they need to keep us safe.

“In the past four years it has been my privilege to champion Burnley in Parliament. From our excellent schools, to our brilliant manufacturing industries, I have been an advocate in the corner of our town.

"At last count I have completed 9,500 pieces of casework on behalf of the residents of Burnley and Padiham on a whole range of issues brought to me at my surgeries and through my office.

“But there is always more to be done. I ask that everyone in the town put their faith in me again so that I can continue that hard work.”

Julie Cooper has been the MP since 2015 having been re-elected in the 2017 General Election.

Mrs Cooper was born in Nelson but has lived most of her adult life in Burnley. Her children were raised and educated in Burnley. She has taught in local schools and from 1986-2010 worked with her husband Brian in Cooper’s Chemist.

She now lives in the Briercliffe area of Burnley and is a proud season ticket holder at Turf Moor attending as many matches as her work permits.