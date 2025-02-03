How Burnley Council has brought nearly 1,000 neglected empty homes back to life

Burnley Council has brought nearly 1,000 neglected empty homes back to life in the past 14 years.

The authority transforms long-term vacant properties before selling them to owner-occupiers or landlords under the Empty Homes Programme. The makeovers include structural repairs, modern upgrades, and energy-efficiency improvements to ensure the homes meet and exceed current housing standards.

The council has used Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) to acquire the dwellings. Its efforts account for more than 20% of all CPOs issued in England since 2019.

The Chief Executive of Burnley Council believes that transforming empty homes can help people feel more proud of their streets.

Lukman Patel said: “Bringing a single empty property back into use can have a transformative impact on an entire street, addressing the 'broken window syndrome' and fostering a sense of pride and community. An empty property often becomes a focal point for neglect, antisocial behaviour, and visible decline, which can discourage investment and lower the morale of local residents.

"However, when such a property is revitalised, it not only enhances the street’s appearance but also encourages neighbouring homeowners and landlords to take greater care of their properties. This ripple effect helps to reduce crime, increase property values, and attract new residents or businesses, creating a more vibrant and cohesive neighbourhood. Even one small intervention can spark a wider cycle of renewal and optimism for the whole community.”

The council partners with property owners and housing associations like Calico to restore the dwellings, with the proceeds from house sales being reinvested into the programme.