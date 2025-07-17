A parliamentary inquiry has been launched into defective insulation that has blighted homes in Burnley and Pendle.

Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan is part of a team that will investigate issues around shoddy energy measures. The products, including cavity wall insulation, were installed in homes under government schemes using money raised through energy bills.

However, numerous residents claim the measures have left them with damp and mouldy homes, as well as eye-watering extraction fees. Victims, who include chronically ill pensioners and low-income families, say they face declining living conditions that are harming their physical and mental health.

The Public Accounts Committee will examine whether the schemes were value for money for the taxpayer and hold the Government to account if it deems they were not.

Some of the victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal protesting outside Parliament.

MP Ryan said: "I'm looking forward to bringing victims' voices to this important inquiry through my role not only as the Member of Parliament for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield, but as a member of the Public Accounts Committee myself."

Why were the schemes launched?

The Government has a legal obligation to lift six million people out of fuel poverty by 2030 and reach Net Zero by 2050. The schemes were designed to provide free insulation to fuel-poor residents and make homes more energy-efficient.

Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan meets with victims of the Cavity Wall Insulation Scandal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

How were the schemes funded?

The Energy Company Obligation 4 and the Great British Insulation Scheme were both funded through an eight percent levy on people’s energy bills. The Government has spent billions on previous rounds of the insulation scheme, and Trading Standards estimates that upgrading homes for Net Zero will cost a further £249.5b.

What action has been taken so far?

The Government suspended 39 businesses from installing new solid wall insulation in January and ordered them to fix the botched work they had carried out in households.

The National Audit Office, the UK’s independent public spending watchdog, is investigating energy efficiency installations and will publish its findings later this year. The NAO supports Parliament in holding the Government to account.

It is exploring:

- How the ECO4 and GBIS schemes are intended to work;

- What issues the Government is aware of;

- How it is responding;

- What lessons the Government has learnt and applied.

What will the PAC inquiry entail?

The committee will build on the NOA’s work. It will hear evidence from senior officials from the energy regulator, Ofgem, and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, plus other industry figures.

The inquiry will examine the efforts made by the Government to address the issue, and how much it will cost the public. It will also explore the impact on achieving Net Zero by 2050.

The PAC has previously found issues with similar retrofit schemes. Its 2018 report concluded that the Renewable Heat Incentive, which cost taxpayers £23bn, failed to meet its aims and was not value for money. And its 2021 report on Green Homes Grants found their design was “overly complex and that the Government had persistently failed to learn lessons from previous energy efficiency schemes.”

Campaign for action

The Burnley Express has been campaigning with MP Ryan and the SSB Law Victims Support Group. We're calling on the Government to help remediate ruined homes and bring in reforms to stop the scandal from re-occurring.

To sign our petition, please visit https://www.change.org/CWIscandal