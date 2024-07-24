Here is your chance to have your say about £55m. Levelling Up plan in Burnley and Pendle
The ambitious programme is made up of £5m. funding from Lancashire County Council and £50m. from the Government in 2023 to help make streets, town centres and public spaces in Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn, and Rossendale safer, more accessible and attractive. Plans include upgrades to technology at junctions and bus stops to make journeys faster and more reliable.
You can have your say on detailed plans for three projects – known as Safer, Greener, Healthier Streets; Accessible and Vibrant Town Centres; and Public Transport Improvements – through a short online survey which closes on Monday, August 19th.
County Coun. Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, Lancashire County Council, said: "Our proposed schemes have been carefully developed to ensure a strategic and joined up approach to delivering wider improvements across East Lancashire that will enhance connectivity and boost our local economy.
"Thank you to everyone who has worked with us and helped to shape these proposals that will make a real and positive difference to people across the county. The improvements will make it easier for people in Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale to get where they need to go, and access jobs and services."
The final plans will be submitted to Government later this year with work expected to start in 2025.
Drop in sessions will also be held at Burnley Library, Grimshaw Street on Monday, between 3-30pm and 6-30pm and Nelson Library, Market Square on Wednesday, August 7th, between 3-30pm and 6-30pm.
The survey is available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/EastLancsLUF
