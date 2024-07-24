Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is your chance to share your views on a £55m. Levelling Up East Lancashire plan.

The ambitious programme is made up of £5m. funding from Lancashire County Council and £50m. from the Government in 2023 to help make streets, town centres and public spaces in Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn, and Rossendale safer, more accessible and attractive. Plans include upgrades to technology at junctions and bus stops to make journeys faster and more reliable.

You can have your say on detailed plans for three projects – known as Safer, Greener, Healthier Streets; Accessible and Vibrant Town Centres; and Public Transport Improvements – through a short online survey which closes on Monday, August 19th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Coun. Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, Lancashire County Council, said: "Our proposed schemes have been carefully developed to ensure a strategic and joined up approach to delivering wider improvements across East Lancashire that will enhance connectivity and boost our local economy.

Levelling Up.

"Thank you to everyone who has worked with us and helped to shape these proposals that will make a real and positive difference to people across the county. The improvements will make it easier for people in Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale to get where they need to go, and access jobs and services."

The final plans will be submitted to Government later this year with work expected to start in 2025.

Drop in sessions will also be held at Burnley Library, Grimshaw Street on Monday, between 3-30pm and 6-30pm and Nelson Library, Market Square on Wednesday, August 7th, between 3-30pm and 6-30pm.