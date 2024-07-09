Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley Council is set to bring seven more empty houses back to life.

They are located in Briercliffe Road, Fairbairn Avenue, Jubilee Street, Morley Street, Oxford Road and Whittaker Close in Burnley, and Dragon Street in Padiham.

The council plans to transform the dwellings via compulsory purchases as part of a mission that began in 2004 to cut the number of “derelict” empty homes creating “eyesores” and contributing to antisocial behaviour in the town. It means they will be acquired for re-sale and then renovated before being reoccupied. The proceeds will be re-invested back into buying and refurbishing further homes.

Paul Gatrell, the council’s head of housing and development control, said: “Over recent years, we’ve made consistent progress in reducing the number of empty properties in our borough, particularly concentrating on those that have been vacant for more than six months.

“By doing so, we are helping to provide good quality homes and, at the same time, cutting the number of vacant properties that can fall derelict and be an eyesore and a magnet for anti-social behaviour.”

The number of empty homes reached its height in 2009 when there were 3,232, but since then, it has almost halved, with there being 1,731 last year. And the number of long-term empty properties (those vacant for six months or more) fell from 1,139 in 2017 to 658 in 2022.

Efforts are made to work with the property owners and encourage them to bring the houses back into use. Using compulsory purchase powers is a last resort after everything else has been tried to stop the properties falling further into disrepair.

A report will go to the council’s executive tomorrow asking for the go-ahead to acquire the properties.