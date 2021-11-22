Have your say on proposed new safety measures for Pendle taxis

New taxi licensing laws are being proposed

Pendle Council leader Coun. Nadeem Ahmed said: "The safety of passengers and drivers is our top priority for Pendle’s taxis.

“Anyone who uses taxis in Pendle is being asked to give their views on proposed changes to the Council’s Taxi Licensing Policy."

And taxi drivers and taxi operators in Pendle have also been contacted to comment on proposals to introduce new measures to make travelling in taxis safer for all.

“Pendle Council adopted revised Taxi Licensing policies in 2016 and it’s good practice to review these every five years,” added Coun. Ahmed.

The new proposals have also been updated in the light of the Department of Transport’s vehicle standards which were published in July 2020 to protect children and adults.

Coun. Kieran McGladdery, chairman of Pendle Council’s Taxis Licensing Committee said: “We have good measures in place, but it’s time to review and improve them.

“In line with Government recommendations, we are seeking the views of passengers and the taxi trade on whether CCTV cameras should be installed in vehicles.

The revised proposals can be seen on Pendle Council’s website: www.pendle.gov.uk/taxi and people have until 5pm on Friday December 3rd to comment on them.

“If you use hackney carriages or private hire taxis, work in the taxi trade or are involved in the industry in any way, tell us what you think about the proposed Taxi Licensing Policy."

Give your views by emailing: [email protected]