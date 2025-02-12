The grand opening of Amari's Cuisine in Northbridge House, Burnley, was marked by a vibrant celebration attended by distinguished guests to raise money for the Mayor’s Charities.

The event was hosted by Mohammed Rahman, a local entrepreneur and the proud owner of Simply Secure and Simply Brunch. His journey from providing national security services to launching two successful hospitality businesses in Burnley is a testament to the town’s thriving business community.

Amari's Cuisine represents an exciting new chapter, expanding Simply Brunch’s offering into evening service.

Beyond launching a new business, the event was also a fund-raising initiative in support of Community Outreach UK, a local charity that provides vital services to those in need, particularly through its MBT project which helps families through the bereavement process. This is one of the charities supported by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussein.

Mayed Omraj, spokesperson for Community Outreach UK, said: “Community Outreach UK is a volunteer-run charity providing services since 2013. Our work spans poverty alleviation, emergency crisis response, and youth engagement, all with the goal of building an integrated, strong, and harmonious community.”

He emphasised the charity’s core belief in kindness and unity, adding:

“The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) said: ‘Every act of kindness is charity.’ This is the foundation of our work. Kindness has no attachment to religion, race, or ethnicity – it is universal. We are here to serve everyone, regardless of background, and we believe that by working together, we can create a community rooted in peace and harmony.”

Mr Omraj thanked Amari's Cuisine and all attendees for supporting this cause, reinforcing the importance of giving back and standing together as a community.

Burnley’s Mayor, Coun. Hussain, reflected on his personal connection to Northbridge House, recalling his first job in the same building and his fond memories of the area. He praised Mr Rahman’s entrepreneurial vision and highlighted how local businesses are transforming Burnley, creating jobs, and enriching the town’s culture.

“It’s inspiring to see entrepreneurs investing in Burnley, creating jobs, and making a real difference. Today, we’re not just celebrating the opening of Amari's Cuisine, but also raising funds for Community Outreach, a cause that embodies the very best of our town’s spirit.”