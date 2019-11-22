General Election 2019: the latest odds for the UK and Burnley constituency

The United Kingdom goes to the polls next month for the country’s third General Election in four years.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn are the chief contenders to enter Number 10, with the leader of the Conservatives fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the country’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

The UK goes to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'' is an outsider, with odds of 33/1.

According to bookmakers, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

Local odds

Burnley is expected to be a tightly fought battleground this election. Labour have been backed as slight favourites at 8/13.

The Conservative Party meanwhile are listed at 2/1 despite losing the seat by 6,353 votes at the 2017 General Election.

The Liberal Democrats are also in contention for the seat, they’ve been backed at 5/1, while the Brexit Party are listed at 16/1.