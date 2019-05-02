European Election Campaign: North West MEP Candidate, 'Tommy Robinson', has milkshake thrown over him

'Tommy Robinson' has the drink poured on him while campaigning for the EU elections in May

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson), the former leader of the English Defence League, has had a milkshake thrown over him for the second time in two days.

The incident was caught on camera while Robinson was campaigning as an independent in Warrington to be the North West MEP in upcoming EU elections.

Robinson had been talking to the man, surrounded by a group of his election supporters, moments before the incident.

After the milkshake was thrown, Robinson and some of his supporters appear to throw punches at the man before being held back.

In the video, onlookers can be heard cheering, and the person filming shouts "That's what you get for being a fascist, you f***ing massive prick" at Robinson.

It comes after a similar encounter just yesterday, when the former EDL leader told followers on his Telegram account that he had "a strawberry milkshake thrown over me by some I dunno... I'd say some Muslim supporter."

It is understood that police are investigating an allegation of assault that Robinson made against the man who had thrown the milkshake over him.

Robinson announced on April 25 that he will stand as an independent MEP candidate for the North West region, and is visiting Manchester this evening as part of his campaign.

Moments after, Robinson and his supporters appear to throw punches at the man.