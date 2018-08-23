Election form reminders for Burnley residents

Burnley residents are being reminded that follow-up visits are about to start to those householders who have not yet returned their annual voter registration canvass form.

The forms were hand delivered to every household in the borough last month asking residents to check whether the information that appears on the electoral register for those living at their address is correct.

The aim of the form is to ensure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

Those households that didn’t confirm or amend the details on the form will be visited between now and 14th September to make sure the information is up-to-date.

Residents are reminded they don’t have to wait for a visit to respond:

If the details are correct you must confirm by either using the automated telephone or text facility, or by completing the form and returning it in the pre-paid envelope provided

If the details need changing you can do that online - instructions are on the form - or complete the form and post it back. You can’t use the automated facility for making changes.

Alison Stirling, elections officer at Burnley Council, said: “Anyone that wants to vote must be registered. If you’ve forgotten to complete the form there is still time to do it. You will get a visit but you may not be at home at the time; you can still complete the form and get it back to us.

“We’re encouraging people to use the automated service where there’s been no change in their details – information on how to do that is on the form. It helps make the process run more smoothly.”

It’s particularly important that anyone who has moved address recently looks out for the form and checks whether they are registered.

Any residents who have any questions can contact the electoral services team on 01282 477261 or 477263.

The annual canvass is a statutory duty carried out by all councils across the country.