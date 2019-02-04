Daneshouse and Stoneyholme next up for selective licensing in Burnley

Councillors in Burnley are being recommended to introduce a new selective licensing scheme aimed at improving private rented properties when they meet later this month.

Burnley Council’s Executive is set to approve a new selective licensing scheme in Daneshouse and Stoneyholme, as well as continuing existing schemes in Trinity, Gannow and Queensgate.

Selective licensing encourages landlords and residents to work together with the council and other partners to regenerate areas by improving the management of private rented properties, tackling anti-social behaviour and crime and increasing demand for housing.

Landlords not meeting proper standards will be compelled to improve their management practices and the condition of their properties which, in turn, helps improve the surrounding area.

The results of a 12-week consultation held late last year with residents, landlords and other interested parties have been considered as part of the decision-making process.

The executive, which meets on February 11th, is recommended to approve the schemes. If the Executive agrees the schemes the matter will then need to be referred to the Secretary of State for final approval before coming into operation in August.

Coun. John Harbour, the executive member for housing and environment, said: “The current schemes in Trinity, Gannow and Queensgate have been successful with moderate rises in house prices, reducing empty properties and anti-social behavior, such as flytipping, showing a downward trend.

“We want to see that success continue which is why we’re considering building on the success of selective licensing in those areas and looking at proposals to introduce a new scheme in Daneshouse and Stoneyholme so people there can also see the benefits of closer partnership working between the council, private landlords and agents.”