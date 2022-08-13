Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal for 113 Woodgrove Road in Burnley Wood had been submitted by Residential Child Care Community (North West) Ltd.

It was debated by Burnley Council’s development control committee because of 32 objections when it met on Thursday night.

Burnley councillors said the Woodgrove Road location was "unsuitable"

Councillors decided it was an unsuitable location for a children’s care home.

Planning officers had recommended the scheme for approval with four conditions.

A report to councillors says: “Number 113 Woodgrove Road is a five bedroom end terrace house of traditional stone construction with an enclosed rear yard in an established residential area within the Burnley Wood Conservation Area.”

A supporting Statement describes the facility as a proposed ‘therapeutic residential children’s care home’, and the age of residents as between seven and eighteen.Objectors’ concerns include parking, noise and disturbance, the risk to local children and pupils of the nearby St. Stephen’s Primary School from ‘gaslighting’ and grooming’, potential impact upon house prices and ability to sell.

Committee member and leader of Burnley Council’s Liberal Democrat, Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, said: “It was rejected because councillors felt this was an unsuitable location for a care home.