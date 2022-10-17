Plans to build glamping site in Cliviger given the go-ahead by Burnley councillors
A new glamping site based on a Grade-II listed farm on the outskirts of Burnley has been given the green light.
Richard Pilka is now to create the tourist attraction at his Stiperden House Farm in Kebs Road, Cliviger, after Burnley Council’s development control committee approved the project. It would be made up of four glamping pods to be let for holidays throughout the year, each with a hot tub and decking area for people to relax and enjoy the stunning countryside scenery.
A report by planning officer Elizabeth Hindle says: “Stiperden House Farm is a farmstead in the Cliviger area of Burnley.
“The farmhouse is a Grade-II listed building. The track leading from Kebbs Road to Stiperden Farm and beyond is a medieval packhorse track. The proposal includes the installation of four glamping pods.
“The pods would be used as year-round holiday lets. Each pod would have a hot tub on a decked sitting area, and a parking space.”