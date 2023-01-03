Muller Property Group wants to redevelop 6.5 acres of vacant land off Barden Lane.

A planning officer’s report recommending approval with 37 conditions says: “The site is the former Lodge Mill where only the remnants of the mill floor and hardstandings remain.

The current site off Barden Lane, Burnley.

“To the south side of the application site is an area of self-seeded woodland, beyond that is a bridleway and a concrete works. To the north is a residential development on the site of the former Barden Mill.

“The eastern boundary is flanked by the East Lancashire railway line and Barden Gardens and the western side of the site is bound by the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and a residential area. The stone canal bridge on Barden Lane is Grade II listed.

“The existing access from Barden Lane would be improved to provide access to the proposed development.

“The Masterplan indicates how the site could be laid out with up to 73 dwellings with formal frontages and path along the canal corridor, frontages to Barden Lane, and open space consisting of woodland, pond and amenity open space.

“No details are provided of house types although the submitted Design and Access Statement states there would be a mix of semi-detached, terraced groups and a small number of detached houses that provide predominantly three bedroom dwellings.

“The proposed development would deliver a brownfield housing allocation which would be beneficial by providing new homes, including a small portion of ‘First Homes’.

“It would enable the cleaning up and redevelopment of a former mill site and provide new homes at an accessible and attractive location.

“The approach to mitigate the loss of an area of woodland with new native tree planting close to the site would protect and enhance the Lancashire Woodland Ecological Network.

“An indicative layout shows how the site could accommodate up to 73 dwellings whilst creating a green buffer along the canal corridor and a setting that would provide an appropriate canal frontage as well as a green woodland buffer to the south.