Fraudsters are contacting people and asking for their bank details to make the payments.

Richard Gibson, Chief Finance Officer for Pendle Borough Council, said: “If you’re eligible for the Council Tax Rebate and you pay by Direct Debit you do not have to do anything.

“You will automatically receive the £150 payment in your bank account.

“If you don’t pay by Direct Debit, we will be contacting you by letter or email to provide a secure way for you to upload your bank details.

“We will not ask for your bank details by phone or text message - please stay alert and do not give out your bank details to anyone who contacts you this way!”

The Council Tax Rebate is available to all households in Council Tax bands A to D to help families with the rising cost of energy bills.

Letters and emails will be sent out to those who don’t pay by Direct Debit at the beginning of May.

These will invite residents to input their bank details into a secure online system using a unique validation code.

The name and address on the bank account must match the name and address on the Council Tax account for the payment to be made.

If this fails, a credit will be made to Council Tax accounts.