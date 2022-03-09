Pendle Council urged to cut ties with Russian energy giant Gazprom

Rose Rouse, chief executive of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Pendle Council can confirm that it does have a contract with Gazprom Energy. As a matter of urgency, we are reviewing this contract and looking at alternative gas suppliers.”Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, the leader of Pendle Council’s Labour group, said: “It is absolutely the right thing to review this contract. In the current situation the council should end any links it has got with Gazprom as soon as possible.”The authority’s Liberal Democrat leader Coun. David Whipp said: “I am surprised. Reviewing the contract is the right thing to do. We should have nothing to do with the vile Putin regime in Russia.”