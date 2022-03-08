Owners of historic Burnley landmark win backdated planning permission for its conversion into flats

The work on Holme Hall in Burnley Road, Cliviger, has been completed.

But the necessary permissions and conditions placed on the Grade II listed building had not been fulfilled before the conversion.

Holme Hall, which dates back to the 15th century, was wrecked by fire after an arson attack in 2004.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holme Hall, which dates back to the 15th Century, was wrecked by fire after an arson attack in 2004.

The house – also known as The Holme – dates back to at least the 15th Century. It was rebuilt in the 17th Century and extended in 1854.

Between 1985 and 2003 it was used as a retirement home.

Now the current owners Holme Hall Owners Management Company Ltd have been given retrospective planning permission from Burnley Council to ‘regularise’ the already completed works.

Cliviger with Worsthorne ward’s Cllr Cosima Towneley said: “It is a very good conversion. I see no reason why this application should not have been approved.”

A series of planning permissions in 2007, 2014 and 2017 were never implemented for a variety of reasons including lack of detail regarding the conditioned works, and the original developer going into administration.

Supporting documents submitted with the application say: “This application seeks retrospective planning permission and listed building consent for conversion of Holme Hall to 10 apartments as it has been carried out.

“The building was subject to a catastrophic fire in April 2003 that caused extensive damage to the building resulting in the loss of much of the timber panelling, plasterwork, the first floor and roof.

“During the following 12 months the building was left exposed to the elements and suffered further deterioration.

“This was compounded by frequent vandalism and architectural theft and, prior to the conversion taking place, the building was in an advanced state of decay.”

The impact on the character and significance of the building is assessed in the Heritage Statement, which concludes: “The justified impact assessment has not identified any substantial levels of harm to the significance of The Holme as a result of the conversion works.