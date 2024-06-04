Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new junior playground has been created at Walverden Park as part of the Nelson Town Deal project.

The playground refurbishment has been carried out through the Healthy Town strand of the Town Deal programme of works, which is taking place in Nelson’s three large parks – Marsden, Victoria and Walverden.

A new playground for teenagers was created at the Brunswick Street park last July, and now the junior play area has been upgraded to provide a range of equipment to suit all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun. Asjad Mahmood at the new playground

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal board member, said: “The creation and refurbishment of these playgrounds at Walverden are two of four being funded through the Nelson Town Deal as part of the Healthy Town project, along with others at Marsden Park and Victoria Park, to provide top-class leisure facilities for the people of Nelson.

“Public consultations were held during autumn 2022, where local residents were given the opportunity to have a say in the design of the playground at Walverden Park.

“The main feedback was for the equipment to be easily accessed by children of all ages and abilities. All the suggestions were considered in the design and as many of the ideas as possible have been incorporated.”