A supporting statement for Mr Chaudrey’s planning application to Burnley Council has been prepared by Urban Future Planning Consultancy Ltd.It says: “The applicant considers Old Hall Farm to have significant potential and seeks to deliver six additional homes in times of chronic under supply of homes nationally.“The scheme relates solely to conversion as opposed to redevelopment of the entire site for new-build dwellings“The main building is a two-storey, stone-built with slate roof 18-bedroom former farmhouse which has also been utilised as a bed and breakfast in recent years and as a residential care home previously.“Parts of the building are in a state of decay.“The site comprises a farmhouse with an attached barn, probably 18th century in date, both of which have been altered.“The proposed dwelling mix comprises five three bed units and one two bed unit.“The design rationale is to utilise the existing floorspace available, create contemporary and aspirational living accommodation that is energy efficient with natural light, that takes advantage of the pleasant semi-rural setting and open views.“The proposed dwelling mix would be suitable for smaller households, families, young professionals, etc.“The delivery of six dwellings through a high-quality, sensitive conversion can be brought about with limited modifications to the external façade of the building.“While the use of the building for residential would represent an incremental adaptation associated with a domestic use and away from the building’s agricultural origins, this very slight dilution of the historic connection between the barn as an agricultural building associated with the farmhouse is not considered so significant as to cause harm to the character and appearance of the local setting.“Future occupants of the scheme will benefit from a good standard of living accommodation set an in attractive, landscaped setting in a semi-rural location.“They would have a wealth of greenery and open spaces in the vicinity, including open views of the playing fields to the rear and Daneshouse Park a short walk away.“Each unit would have private, grassed amenity space while there would be further communal green spaces within the site.”