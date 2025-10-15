New home planned on site of shop and house destroyed by fire

Burnley Council is to build a new four-bedroomed home on the site of a shop and terraced house destroyed by fire.

The authority’s development control committee granted planning permission for the scheme, which will see a two-storey building constructed at 40 Ford Street and 10A and 10B Briercliffe Road, when it met on Thursday last week.

A planning officer’s report recommending approval with four conditions said: “Prior to 2021, the site contained a group of addresses forming the end of a traditional terrace of houses with highway to three sides in a primarily residential area of Burnley.The ground floor was last in use as a shop. In 2021 the buildings caught fire, they were damaged and subsequently demolished, and the site was cleared.

The Briercliffe Road shop and houses after the fire.

“This planning application is referred to development control committee as it is submitted by Burnley Borough Council. Notice has been served on the landowner and Certificate B signed on the planning application form.

“The proposal for the construction of a four-bedroom end-terrace dwelling. The dwelling will occupy most of the footprint of the previous structure, with the remainder to be a walled yard plus a single off-street parking space.

“Materials are proposed to be stone/blue slate to match the attached building (38 Ford Street) and the ridge will continue that of the remainder of the terrace.

“In terms of the impact on future occupiers the proposed dwelling will have an accessible bedroom and bathroom at ground floor level along with a kitchen and lounge diner and three bedrooms, a study and bathroom at first floor level.

“There is also parking for one car and a yard providing space for bins, bikes and a small area of amenity space. On the whole this is considered a good standard of accommodation.

“The proposal is for a dwelling constructed of stone with blue slate roof and is designed to be a continuation of the existing terrace.”