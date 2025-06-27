New exhibition invites Burnley residents to help shape future of town centre’s historic landmarks

A new exhibition is now open in Burnley town centre, inviting local people to explore the town’s civic heritage and share ideas for its future. Rock Paper Scissors is being held at OneTwoThree, the new creative hub at 123 St James’s Street, and runs until 6th July 2025.

Led by Creative Spaces Burnley, Mid Pennine Arts and partners in the Burnley Cultural Consortium, the free exhibition is accompanied by a programme of workshops, artist residencies, spoken word performances and installations. Visitors can take part in hands-on activities and contribute their thoughts about how Burnley’s civic spaces could be used in the years ahead.

Rock Paper Scissors also gives visitors the chance to learn about an ambitious new project being developed and led by Burnley Council. The project aims to engage local people with Burnley’s civic history, focusing on the built and social heritage of the town’s civic core. This part of central Burnley includes some of the town’s most notable buildings and spaces, including the Mechanics Theatre, Central Library and Co-operative Buildings.

Burnley Council has secured support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to develop this project, called High Five for Heritage. The Council has been invited to submit a Delivery Phase Application, and if this is successful, a full five-year programme will begin in spring 2026.

Councillor Lubna Khan, Executive Member for Economy and Growth at Burnley Council, said:

“Rock Paper Scissors is a great example of how we can work with partners and our local community to celebrate Burnley’s heritage while planning for the future. Our civic core includes some of the town’s most important landmarks, and we want to make sure these spaces continue to support the town’s growth and pride of place. I encourage residents to visit the exhibition and share their views on how Burnley’s town centre can evolve in the years ahead.”

Nick Hunt, Creative Director at Mid Pennine Arts, said:

“We’re delighted to be working once again with Burnley Council and all our partners in the Burnley Cultural Consortium on this ambitious project. This exhibition marks the preliminary stage of what we hope will become a five-year programme. It’s about finding out what people in Burnley hope for the future of the town and its civic core. We’ve secured funding for the first development phase and will be applying to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the next stage of investment. We need the community’s help to make this a success.”

Karen Green, Programme and Operations Director at Creative Spaces Burnley, said:

“We wanted to encourage people to come through the door by offering creative, hands-on activities that spark conversation. Visitors can build their own paper buildings, contribute to displays about Burnley’s past, present and future, and take part in workshops and residencies. The programme includes artist residencies, spoken word performances and opportunities to record stories. It’s about creating a space where people can engage with Burnley’s heritage in new ways.”

The exhibition is open Thursdays to Sundays, from 12 noon to 4pm at 123 St James’s Street, Burnley.