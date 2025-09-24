Moto nuisance reduction project, South West Burnley

Burnley Council is working with Calico, the Police and Proffitts – Investing in Communities CIC on a project aimed at reducing motorbike and vehicle nuisance affecting green spaces in South West Burnley.

The green space sites are Sunny Clough Park, Barclay Hills / Griffin, Lawrence Avenue, Harold Avenue, Hargher Clough Park and Melrose Ave.

The project aims to reduce the nuisance by restricting vehicle access to community spaces, while also enhancing the outdoor environment for people who live close by. Suggested improvements include new fencing, barriers and gates, as well as planting schemes which will see new trees, hedgerows and wildflowers added across the area.

However, before the plans are finalised, the Council is eager to find out what residents think of their plans for each site.

Councllor Jack Launer from Burnley Council said: ‘We know that people are experiencing issues with motorbike and vehicle nuisance at these sites and, as a first step to resolving the problems, we have created a draft plan of improvements for each area. We want to know what people think of the planned changes for the sites closest to them, and we’d also like to know if residents have any other ideas or suggestions that they would like us to consider when tackling the problem.’’

The public consultation process for the project is now open. More information, including the draft proposals for each location, and the online survey can be found here: https://www.proffittscic.com/community-projects/burnley-moto-nuisance/

If you would like more general information about the project, please contact Martin Proffitt at Proffitts (CIC) on 07989928038 or [email protected]