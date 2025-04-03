Make sure you’re ready to vote in the Lancashire County Council Elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Council is reminding residents to make sure they are registered and ready to vote in the upcoming Lancashire County Council elections taking place on Thursday 1st May 2025.

To have your say in the elections, you must be registered to vote. The deadline to register is Friday 11 April 2025. It only takes a few minutes to register online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

If you want to vote by post, your completed application must reach the elections team by 5pm on Monday 14 April 2025. You can apply for a postal vote online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Burnley Council is also reminding voters that you will need to show an accepted form of photo ID when voting in person. For more information about valid ID and how to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate if you don’t have one, visit https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate