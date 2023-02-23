It aims to find out what matters to people, so that it can develop a plan for the borough for the next four years.

Those who live, work or study in the borough can still take part in the ‘People’s’ Survey – Life in Ribble Valley’ consultation.

The council wants to work with local communities to come up with solutions to address the issues that concern them most.

People’s responses will help shape the council’s priorities and the creation of a corporate plan aimed at improving the lives of residents, supporting businesses and delivering high-quality services in coming years.

The survey asks questions on issues including council services, climate change, the cost of living crisis, community safety, road and pavement repairs, recycling and refuse collection, and access to health services.

Anyone aged 16 or over can take part in the survey, which closes on Monday, March 13.

Coun. Stephen Atkinson, leader of Ribble Valley Council, said: “I am delighted that so many people have responded to the survey and would like to encourage everyone in the borough, especially young people and their families, who have not done so to have their say.