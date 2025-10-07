Burnley Borough Council and Pendle Borough Council are inviting residents, businesses and community organisations across Burnley and Pendle to have their say on the future of local government in Lancashire.

The Government is proposing major changes to how councils are structured in England; replacing the current two-tier system of county and district councils with larger unitary authorities responsible for all local services.

Earlier this year, a countywide consultation sought initial views on what this reorganisation could look like. Building on that feedback, Burnley and Pendle councils are now developing proposals for a ‘Five Unitary Model’ – creating five new councils across Lancashire. The two councils are jointly preparing a detailed business case for this option.

Burnley and Pendle Council leaders Afrasiab Anwar and David Whipp

Both councils believe that smaller, locally focused unitary councils would be more responsive to community needs, closer to residents, and better placed to deliver high-quality services; rather than being absorbed into a vast, centralised authority run from Blackburn.

‘The wrong model will lock us into failure for the next 50 years.’

Coun. David Whipp, Liberal Democrat leader of Pendle Council said "Some proposals put us in councils with half-a-million or more residents and put us at risk of being sidelined, stripped of our voice, and left with the deepest funding gaps in the country. Local residents will be badly served by remote and unresponsive councils. Our option is for a council large enough to cope, small enough to care.

"This is a once-in-a-generation chance to shape the future of Lancashire. The wrong model will lock us into failure for the next 50 years. That’s why we need you. Please complete the survey and let people know what you think. Back Burnley. Back Pendle. Back the Five Unitary Model and keep local government LOCAL".

How the five unitary model would look.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council, said: "Government is pushing through local government reorganisation. We didn’t ask for it, but if it’s happening, we must make sure Burnley, Pendle and East Lancashire don’t get left behind. All other proposals put Burnley and Pendle in with Blackburn. Our five proposal is the only one that keeps the local in local government.”

The case for a five unitary model

Keeps proud towns like Burnley and Blackburn distinct.

The best chance to sort out the social care crisis in the county.

Gives East Lancashire two out of five seats at the top table – real influence, not tokenism.

Delivers efficiency savings without creating giant, unmanageable councils.

Serves recognised economic areas – driving growth where it matters.

Travel-to-work patterns back it up – this model reflects how Lancashire actually lives and works.

Fair Shares for all – ensures the most deprived areas finally get the voice and resources they deserve.

Have your say

The survey is open now until Sunday, October 26, and gives everyone in Burnley and Pendle the chance to share their views on how local councils should be reorganised.

Take part in the survey: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LGRBP25/

Find out more and view maps of the proposals: www.pendle.gov.uk/lgr