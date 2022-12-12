News you can trust since 1877
Decision on controversial 200-home plan in Burnley deferred

Councillors have deferred making a decision on a proposal to build 200 homes on farmland in Burnley.

By Bill Jacobs
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 4:19pm

Prospect Homes want to build the properties at Hollins Cross Farm off Woodplumpton Road, but five objections have been received.

The 21-acre site would become a estate of two, three and four-bedroomed mainly detached houses of which 20 would be affordable homes.

Prospect Homes wants to build 200 properties at Hollins Cross Farm, off Woodplumpton Road, Burnley.
Burnley Council’s Development Control Committee postponed making a decision until its next meeting on January 18.

Councillors had been recommended to approve the scheme with 34 conditions, subject to a legal agreement being signed by Prospect Homes to pay £1.25m for infrastructure agreements.

The report asks for developer contributions £569,319 towards education provision, £75,000 towards off-site public open space at Scott Park, £384,600 to improve off-site biodiversity, £60,000 towards bus service improvements, £70,000 towards upgrading the new estate’s main access T-junction with the A646 New Road and £26,140 to provide bins.

