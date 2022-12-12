Prospect Homes want to build the properties at Hollins Cross Farm off Woodplumpton Road, but five objections have been received.

The 21-acre site would become a estate of two, three and four-bedroomed mainly detached houses of which 20 would be affordable homes.

Prospect Homes wants to build 200 properties at Hollins Cross Farm, off Woodplumpton Road, Burnley.

Burnley Council’s Development Control Committee postponed making a decision until its next meeting on January 18.

Councillors had been recommended to approve the scheme with 34 conditions, subject to a legal agreement being signed by Prospect Homes to pay £1.25m for infrastructure agreements.

