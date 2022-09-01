News you can trust since 1877
Burnley planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions from across the borough

The following planning applications were made to Burnley Council between August 22 – September 1.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:26 pm

5 Drammen Avenue Burnley

Proposed single storey extension.

52 Westbourne Avenue Burnley

These are the latest planning applications in Burnley

First floor side extension above the garage and single storey rear extension to the rear of the existing garage.

3 Woodplumpton Road Burnley Habergham Eaves

Change of use from open land to enclosed garden within the house curtilage

Ashfield Mill Active Way Burnley

Construction of ancillary warehouse and re-siting (re-arrangement) of staff car park

BurnleyBurnley Council