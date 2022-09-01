Burnley planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions from across the borough
The following planning applications were made to Burnley Council between August 22 – September 1.
By John Deehan
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:26 pm
5 Drammen Avenue Burnley
Proposed single storey extension.
52 Westbourne Avenue Burnley
First floor side extension above the garage and single storey rear extension to the rear of the existing garage.
3 Woodplumpton Road Burnley Habergham Eaves
Change of use from open land to enclosed garden within the house curtilage
Ashfield Mill Active Way Burnley
Construction of ancillary warehouse and re-siting (re-arrangement) of staff car park