Burnley planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions from across the borough
The following planning applications were made to Burnley Council between August 15 – 21.
Land At Kinross Street & Airdrie Crescent Burnley BB11 4DP
Application to discharge Conditions 4 (biodiversity), 7 (external lighting), 8 (JKW Removal Method Statement) and 14 (Estate Street Phasing Plan) of planning permission FUL/2022/0023.
268 Todmorden Road Burnley Lancashire BB11 3EB
Application to change the use of a dwelling (C3a) to a children's home for a maximum of four children, with two carers sleeping overnight, working on a rota basis (C2).
Land To The North Of Higher Saxifield Street Burnley
Minor changes to approved plans (Condition 2) to amend scheme for residential development, including re-alignment of entrance road and widen estate road at plots 42-49; the siting of plots 1, 2, 7-9; and, to change house type at Plot 3 (Non-Material Minor Amendment to planning permission FUL/2019/0315)
3 Clockhouse Court Burnley Lancashire BB10 2SX
First floor side extension
464 Colne Road Burnley Lancashire BB10 1TW
Proposed double storey kitchen, lounge and bedrooms extension to front side and rear of property
2 Manor Road Burnley Lancashire BB12 8AN
Additional external cladding in connection with application HOU/2021/0704