Burnley planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions from across the borough

2 Fairfield Drive Burnley Lancashire BB10 2PU

Proposed part single storey rear extension and double storey extension, single storey side extension and double storey front extension.

11 Ravenoak Lane Worsthorne-with-hurstwood Lancashire BB10 3NZ

The latest planning applications from across Burnley and Padiham

Single storey proposed wrap around extension to replace existing garage and porch

Coal Clough House Coal Clough Lane Burnley Lancashire BB11 4NJ

Removal of two trees (Common Beech within Group 8 and Common Ash Group 3) within the Burnley (Coal Clough House, Coal Clough Lane, No2) Tree Preservation Order 2000.

The Stables Plot 4 Lennox Street Worsthorne-with-hurstwood Lancashire BB10 3LY

Variation of conditions 3 (materials), 4 (landscape works), 12 (fencing and walling) and removal of conditions 14 (permitted development) and 16 (vehicular access) of planning permission FUL/2021/0393.

41 Lower Mead Drive Burnley Lancashire BB12 0ED

Proposed single storey side extension and new conservatory to the rear.

Land At Wytham Street Padiham BB12 7DY

Proposed 34-bedroom Residential Care Home with associated landscaping and car park

5 - 7 Hall Street Burnley Lancashire BB11 1QJ

Change of use from hairdressers shop (Class E) to Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics Salon (sui generis)

4 Parker Lane Burnley Lancashire BB11 2BY

Change of use and conversion of part 1st floor and 2nd floor of 4 Parker Lane from a beauty Salon to a 2 bedroom apartment.

92 Marsden Road Burnley Lancashire BB10 2BL