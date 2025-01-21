Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent report has recommended that councillors in Burnley receive an 8.5% pay rise over the three years.

The proposal for Burnley Council’s Members’ Allowance Scheme is contained in a document from its Independent Remuneration Panel. It will be officially received at the borough’s Full Council meeting on Wednesday.

The report proposes at backdated 2.5% rise for the financial year 2024/25 and 3% increases for the financial years 2025/26 and 2026/27.

A final decision on whether to implement the proposed increases will be taken at Burnley’s Full Council Budget meeting on March 4.

In February 2024, the authority’s annual budget meeting approved a 4.6% increase in councillors allowances for 2023/24 as recommended by the authority’s Independent Remuneration Panel after comparing the scheme with that of neighbouring authorities.

This meant the basic annual allowance for councillors rose from £3,883.15 to £4,061.77. The new recommendations from the panel would see that basic payment increase to £4,416.86 in 2026/27. The special responsibility allowance for the leader of the council would rise from the current £14,216.20 to £15,459.01 in 2026/27. The recommended increase for the authority’s five executive members would see their annual payment rise from £5,077.21to £5,521.07 in 2026/27. Meanwhile, the leaders of the council’s opposition Labour and Conservative groups would see their allowance rise from £2,030.89 to £2,208.43 in 2026/27.

The report to Wednesday’s meeting says: “The panel is recommending a two-year scheme from April 1 2025 and recommending a three per cent increase in each of those years. The panel is also required to make a

recommendation for 2024/25 which is part of the current scheme. Members should receive the same increase as staff.

“However, staff received a lump sum increase. Therefore the panel is recommending a 2.5% increase, which is the smallest percentage increase awarded to staff.

“The Local Authorities (Members’ Allowances) (England) Regulations 2003 require that before council can determine its members’ allowances it must have regard to a report from the Independent Remuneration Panel.

“The panel is required to publish its findings prior to a final decision being taken by council in March 2025.”