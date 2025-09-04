Burnley Council has outlined its financial position for the next three years, showing significant reductions in government funding but confirming that a balanced budget strategy is in place.

The Government has undertaken a review of council funding, including a reset of business rates from April 2026. This means councils like Burnley will no longer keep the extra income generated locally and this money will instead be redistributed nationally. For Burnley, this results in the loss of around £2.2 million per year in business rates growth. Over the period 2026 to 2029, the council faces an overall reduction of 6% in government support; around £1.3 million per year, phased in gradually over the three years.

The council’s budget forecast published in March 2025 predicted a shortfall of £800,000 for 2026/27. Following updated forecasts in September, this has now reduced significantly to £181,000, demonstrating the impact of careful financial planning and early savings proposals. Despite ongoing pressures, the council’s Medium Term Financial Strategy confirms that plans are in place to manage these challenges and deliver a balanced budget by March 2026.

Savings have been kept to a minimum and designed in ways that do not directly impact frontline services. They will be achieved through efficiency measures and careful financial planning.

Burnley Council sets balanced budget despite major cuts in government funding

The financial strategy builds on Burnley Council’s record of sound financial management. In August, the council published its Statement of Accounts for 2024/25 on time, placing Burnley among the 75% of district councils nationally to meet the statutory deadline.

Councillor Margaret Lishman, Executive Member for Resources, said:

“Burnley faces very real challenges as government funding continues to reduce, but we are determined to manage these pressures responsibly. By taking a careful and balanced approach, we are protecting essential services for residents while planning ahead to close the budget gap by March 2026. The fact that we continue to publish our accounts on time and maintain strong governance demonstrates our commitment to good governance and financial responsibility.

The council will continue to monitor national funding announcements closely and ensure the remaining budget gap for 26/27 is closed.