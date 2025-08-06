Burnley Council Publishes Accounts on Time and Shows Strong Financial Governance

The council is pleased to report the successful and timely publication of its Draft Statement of Accounts for 2024/25. Published in accordance with the statutory deadline of June 30, the accounts detail the council’s financial position, including spending, reserves, and projections.

This places Burnley among the 75% of district councils nationally who met the deadline, underlining the commitment to sound financial management and effective governance. The document is now available via the council’s website.

Councillor Margaret Lishman, Executive Member for Resources, commented: “I want to place on record my thanks to the Finance Team for their hard work in completing the Draft Statement of Accounts within the statutory deadline. It’s a complex and critical task and doing it on time reflects the team’s professionalism and our broader culture of financial responsibility. Our sound financial position ensures that Burnley is well placed to meet future challenges.”

The council’s latest Revenue Outturn and Capital Outturn reports for 2024/2025 also show that money has been managed carefully. Spending stayed within budget, reserves remained strong, and investment projects were delivered within agreed funding.