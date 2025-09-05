Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar has called on residents to sign a petition against proposals for a new East Lancashire authority, warning the move amounts to “a political takeover disguised as local government reorganisation”.

In a strongly worded statement, the leader said the plans – described by Blackburn’s Labour leader Phil Riley as being “centred around Blackburn” – would risk Burnley’s identity and independence.

“What’s most concerning is what’s not being said,” the statement said. “The critical issue of a continuing authority arrangement – a mechanism that would allow one existing council to carry forward its legal identity and institutional memory – is being deliberately kept out of public messaging. This omission is no accident. It is a strategic silence that risks erasing the legacy and autonomy of councils like Burnley, replacing them with a new structure that may serve narrow interests rather than regional equity.”

The petition opposes any merger that would see Burnley and Pendle absorbed into Blackburn.

Concerns were also raised about transparency, with claims that Labour leaders have already held “multiple meetings with Minister Jim McMahon” without wider public consultation. “If this is truly about improving governance, why the secrecy? Why the silence on continuing authority? Why the rush to centralise?” the council leader asked.

“This is not just about local government. It is about local democracy. We must be louder, bolder, and unafraid to challenge a process that threatens to reshape our region without our consent,” the statement said.

The council leader argued that while reform of the current two-tier system is needed, any change must be “thoughtful, not reckless.” Highlighting the impact of NHS centralisation, which saw Burnley’s A&E services relocated to Blackburn, the statement warned the same logic could “funnel resources away from places like Burnley, Hyndburn, and Pendle.”

“A sprawling East Lancashire authority would be the largest and most deprived in the country,” it said. “That’s not reform. It’s regression.”

Instead, the leader is backing a five-council unitary model which would keep Burnley and Blackburn separate while ensuring the area retains two seats at the Combined Authority.

“This is our moment to act,” the statement concluded. “Burnley deserves better than to be absorbed into a structure that doesn’t understand or represent us. Let’s stand together for our services, our democracy, and our future.”