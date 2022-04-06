Burnley Council Elections 2022: All the candidates looking for your vote on May 5th

Burnley voters head to the polls on Thursday, May 5th, with a seat in each of the 15 wards up for election.

The Labour Party currently holds 18 seats on the council, with the 27 other seats taken up by Conservatives (nine seats) the Lib Dems (eight), the Burnley and Padiham Independent Party (five), the Greens (five).

A new Labour and Liberal Democrat coalition was formed to run Burnley Council after last year’s election outcome saw Labour lose four seats, leaving them five short of an overall majority.

Labour's Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, who was appointed leader of the council following the coalition announcement, will defend his Bank Hall seat this time around.

Below is the full list of candidates standing in this year's elections:

Bank Hall Ward

Afrasiab Anwar (Lab), Julie Hurt (Green), Susan Nutter (Con).

Briercliffe Ward

Vic Alker (Green), Gordon Lishman (Lib Dem), Lian Pate (Lab), Richard Sagar (Con).

Brunshaw Ward

Alex Hall (Green), Claire Ingham (Con), Cristine Sollis (Lab)

Cliviger Ward

Ivor Emo (Con), Nussrat Kazmi (Lab), Jack Launer (Green).

Coal Clough with Deerplay Ward

Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dem), Janet Hall (Green), Bill Horrocks (Lab), Linda Whittaker (Con).

Daneshouse with Stoneyholme Ward

Josh Gillies (Con), Mohammed Haji-Nazrul (Lib Dem), Shah Hussain (Lab), Craig Simpkin (Green)

Gannow Ward

Helen Bridges (Green), Neil Mottershead (BPIP), Thomas Watson (Con), Fiona Wild (Lab).

Gawthorpe Ward

Joe Davis (Green), Alun Lewis (Lab), Nicola Thompson (Con).

Hapton with Park Ward

Jamie McGowan (Con), Duncan Reed (Green), Abdul Salek (Lab).

Lanehead Ward

Mark Alker (Green), Tom Commis (Con), Sue Graham (Lab), Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem).

Queensgate Ward

Syeda Kazmi (Lab), Jai Redman (Green), Bailey Webster (Con).

Rosegrove with Lowerhouse Ward

James Anderson (BPIP), Gail Barton (Lab), Jane Davis (Green), Peter McCann (Lib Dem), Maison McGowan-Doe (Con).

Rosehill with Burnley Wood Ward

Margaret Brindle (Lab), Tony Davis (Green), Kev Shackell (Con), Jeff Sumner (Lib Dem)

Trinity Ward

Dale Ferrier (Con), Andy Fewings (Green), Stephen Paul Reynolds (Lab),

Whittlefield with Ightenhill Ward