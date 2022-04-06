Burnley Council Elections 2022: All the candidates looking for your vote on May 5th
Labour will be hoping to put a bit more daylight between themselves and the rest of the parties in Burnley at next month’s borough elections.
Burnley voters head to the polls on Thursday, May 5th, with a seat in each of the 15 wards up for election.
The Labour Party currently holds 18 seats on the council, with the 27 other seats taken up by Conservatives (nine seats) the Lib Dems (eight), the Burnley and Padiham Independent Party (five), the Greens (five).
A new Labour and Liberal Democrat coalition was formed to run Burnley Council after last year’s election outcome saw Labour lose four seats, leaving them five short of an overall majority.
Labour's Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, who was appointed leader of the council following the coalition announcement, will defend his Bank Hall seat this time around.
Below is the full list of candidates standing in this year's elections:
Bank Hall Ward
Afrasiab Anwar (Lab), Julie Hurt (Green), Susan Nutter (Con).
Briercliffe Ward
Vic Alker (Green), Gordon Lishman (Lib Dem), Lian Pate (Lab), Richard Sagar (Con).
Brunshaw Ward
Alex Hall (Green), Claire Ingham (Con), Cristine Sollis (Lab)
Cliviger Ward
Ivor Emo (Con), Nussrat Kazmi (Lab), Jack Launer (Green).
Coal Clough with Deerplay Ward
Gordon Birtwistle (Lib Dem), Janet Hall (Green), Bill Horrocks (Lab), Linda Whittaker (Con).
Daneshouse with Stoneyholme Ward
Josh Gillies (Con), Mohammed Haji-Nazrul (Lib Dem), Shah Hussain (Lab), Craig Simpkin (Green)
Gannow Ward
Helen Bridges (Green), Neil Mottershead (BPIP), Thomas Watson (Con), Fiona Wild (Lab).
Gawthorpe Ward
Joe Davis (Green), Alun Lewis (Lab), Nicola Thompson (Con).
Hapton with Park Ward
Jamie McGowan (Con), Duncan Reed (Green), Abdul Salek (Lab).
Lanehead Ward
Mark Alker (Green), Tom Commis (Con), Sue Graham (Lab), Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem).
Queensgate Ward
Syeda Kazmi (Lab), Jai Redman (Green), Bailey Webster (Con).
Rosegrove with Lowerhouse Ward
James Anderson (BPIP), Gail Barton (Lab), Jane Davis (Green), Peter McCann (Lib Dem), Maison McGowan-Doe (Con).
Rosehill with Burnley Wood Ward
Margaret Brindle (Lab), Tony Davis (Green), Kev Shackell (Con), Jeff Sumner (Lib Dem)
Trinity Ward
Dale Ferrier (Con), Andy Fewings (Green), Stephen Paul Reynolds (Lab),
Whittlefield with Ightenhill Ward
Mitchell Cryer (Ind), Andrew Newhouse (Green), Nicola Sedgwick (BPIP), Shaun Sproule (Lab), Mike Steel (Con)